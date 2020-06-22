On weekends now through Aug. 2, families are invited to take part in a scavenger hunt and raffle organized by Animal Rescue of Tracy.
High school students involved with the nonprofit started painting rocks last summer with messages and pictures of dogs and cats. Those rocks are now hidden, and people can pick up a free map and start hunting for them.
Rock hunters can enter a gift basket raffle by returning their map with a receipt for $5 or more from a participating store.
Maps are available at the Animal Rescue of Tracy adoption center at the West Valley Mall, 3200 Naglee Road. Hours are 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Saturdays and noon-4 p.m. Sundays.
For information: contact@animalrescuetracy.org, 642-4324.
