Walter and Pat Benge of Tracy are celebrating their 60th wedding anniversary today. The local couple married on August 27, 1961, at St. Bernard’s Catholic Church and spent 3 days honeymooning in San Francisco, remembering their trip as small town people visiting the “Big City.” After settling in Tracy Pat had a career as an accounting clerk at H.J. Heinz Co., and Walter was a senior engineering associate at Lawrence Livermore National Laboratories. They raised two children, Lori Quilici of Tracy and Mark Benge of Florida, and they have five grandchildren. They are members of Southwinds Church and are volunteers at Tracy Interfaith Ministries.
