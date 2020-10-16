John and Jennie (Gonzalez) Ryan, long time residents of Tracy, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary at a garden party on Sunday. The couple were married on Oct. 8 1960.
The couple met in 1959 at a Young Christian Workers meeting at St. Bernard's Catholic Church.
The couple’s diamond anniversary was attended by all five of their children, grandchildren, and the bride’s sister, Emily Ward, also a long time Tracy resident.
Guests enjoyed the outdoor gathering with tri-tip, side dishes, salads and a decorated fruit basket cake with the words “Happy 60th Anniversary.”
