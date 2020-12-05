The California Highway Patrol kicked off the 2020 CHiP’s for Kids Toy Drive for children in need this holiday season.
Officer Joe Whitlock, a spokesman for the Tracy CHP office, said the annual toy drive and distribution will go forward this year but with modifications in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“What we plan on doing with the distribution is, obviously it will be on a smaller scale but we will be using family advocates from the school district and they are in touch with families that are in the most need,” Whitlock said. “Just like in years past they’ve given us the names of families to contact and see what position they are in and how we can help their kids out to make sure they have a good Christmas.”
The local CHP office will be collecting new, unwrapped toys for kids up to 17-years-old at five locations across Tracy.
“It’s really hard to buy for those, we really have very few items usually and it’s going to be a lot harder this year,” Whitlock said. “They’re still kids even though they are 16-, 17-years-old. In fact they may hurt even more than a 3-year-old when it comes to feeling left out of the holiday.”
Toys can be dropped of between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday at a barrel in the CHP office lobby, 385 W. Grant Line Road.
Toys for the CHP toy drive can also be donated at the Army Recruiting center at the Armed Forces Career Center at 2251 W. Grant Line Road, Tracy Toyota at 2895 Naglee Road, and at both Tracy Walgreens stores at 2810 S. Tracy Blvd. and 1830 W. 11th Street.
The last day to donate a toy for the CHP is Dec. 17.
Distribution of the toys to children won’t be at West High School this year because of the restrictions on large groups during the pandemic.
“People have been calling to ask are we still doing the high school thing. No, we can’t do that and we can’t have a huge giveaway here (CHP office) either,” Whitlock said.
Whitlock said they are working on a plan to make sure the toys get to the children in need and that it could be through a delivery.
For question or more information about the toy drive and how to donate to the CHiP’s for Kids Toy Drive, contact the CHP at 835-8920.
