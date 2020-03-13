Another look at first B-52 bomber crash

Several interesting aspects of the B-52 crash in February 1956 that we covered in last week’s column have emerged since then. I don’t want to dwell on the crash, but the new items add unique elements to the story.
One bit of information cleared up the facts relating to crew members who parachuted from the exploding bomber. The reports of the time told of four members of the crew jumping from the plane and landing safely, while five of the nine-man crew died in the wreckage. Close, but no cigar.
Actually, there were five crewmen who parachuted out of the plane, but one didn’t land safely. He was an Air Force colonel who was deputy commander of a B-52 squadron at Castle Air Force Base.
As he exited the plane, his parachute caught fire from burning jet fuel leaking from a damaged wing fuel tank. The burning chute didn’t fully inflate, and the colonel fell to his death.
His body wasn’t discovered until three weeks after the crash in a Union Island field north of town.
The other interesting wrinkle in the crash story identified the name of the farmer who first approached Bud Lucy, the plane’s tailgunner, after he had parachuted onto an alfalfa field southeast of town.
Lucy couldn’t remember the name when he told me about the farmer who comforted him until medical help arrived. But according several witnesses, the farmer was Ted Baskette.
Identifying Ted as the farmer was one thing, but also recalling that Ted knew what it was like bailing out of an exploding U.S. bomber was something else.
In 1943, during World War II, Ted was the pilot of a B-17 Flying Fortress that was hit by German flak over northern France while returning from a bombing mission.
As the plane started heading toward the ground, Ted parachuted to German-held territory below. But instead of being captured by German forces, he was taken by the French Resistance to a nearby house and hidden by the French family that lived there. He was later spirited to Allied forces as they began moving through France after the June 1944 D-Day landings.
After the war, Ted and his wife, Mary, went to France and visited the family to thank them for shielding him from capture.
Rick Hanson, who was a 12-year-old boy living on Banta Road at the time of the B-52 crash, told me that his dad, Bob, was among the first people to arrive at the field on the east side of Banta Road where Lucy landed, and all knew that Ted Baskette, who also lived at that time on Banta Road, was the first on the scene.
Harold Wineinger, a volunteer rural fireman who was early on the spot where Lucy landed, said some people doubt that Ted was the farmer Lucy remembered, since the location of the field wasn’t right for that to be the case.
Florence Drury emailed me this question: Could the farmer who rescued the pilot in the crash have been Pete Alvarez?
But Rick said Ted was the farmer, and area residents at the field that day, including his dad, recognized him.
And finally, a fully documented report on the crash scene of what was the first B-52 crash in Air Force history was prepared by U.S. Air Force team that set up shop in the Air Force section on the second floor of the nearby headquarters of the Quartermaster Depot.
Wanda Darr Gentry was a secretary in the Air Force section that shared the second story office space in the 1950s with teams from the Army, Navy and Marine Corps. After the crash, the existing Air Force officers and enlisted men were augmented by others from Castle AFB.
“I spent many hours preparing the paperwork for that report. It was interesting, but required a lot of work,” Wanda said. “Barbara Welch (wife of the late Tracy High coach Henry Welch) and I worked on the report together.”
The fact that Wanda was on the front porch of the family home at 12th and Bessie on the day of the crash, and saw the second explosion that blew the B-52 apart, gave her a view that was one of the eyeball reports included in the document she spent so much time helping to prepare.
