Residents at Astoria Senior Living, 1960 W. Lowell Ave., have created a series of inspirational messages on their fence facing the intersection of Corral Hollow Road and Lowell Avenue.
The senior home and memory care facility first limited and then stopped nearly all visits in early March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
At least one local person, Brianna Inman, responded to the colorful signs by leaving painted rocks under the signs to show appreciation — and hopes others follow suit so that Astoria can create a colorful rock garden.
