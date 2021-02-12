Staff at Astoria Memory Care made a special treat for first responders by cooking up a batch of burritos to distribute as part of their second Badges and Burritos event on Thursday.
Three cooks assembled 60 burritos, a combination of breakfast, chorizo and vegetarian burritos that were delivered to crews at each of the six South San Joaquin County Fire Authority Stations, Tracy police records and dispatch departments and Vantage Transport.
Each fire station had pictures drawn by resident Khan Yamada and each group received a family calendar from Astoria.
This was the second year Astoria Memory Care held the event to thank first responders for their efforts.
