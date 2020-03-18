Lifelong Tracy residents Kathryn (Dunn) and Alexander August celebrated their 70 years of marriage on Feb. 29, 2020, with a party hosted by their daughter and son-in-law at Dave Wong’s Restaurant in Stockton.
They were joined by 32 family members and friends from California, Nevada and Arizona.
Kathryn, 92, and Alexander, 89, are members of First Baptist Church of Tracy. They were married Feb. 26, 1950, at First Baptist Church in Reno.
Alexander worked on the family farm, Bastian Bros. After retiring from farm work, he worked at St. Regis Paper.
Kathryn worked for Tracy Hay Growers, in the medical records department at the Tracy hospital, and at the local defense depot.
Their daughter, Diane (August) Mohr, is married to John Mohr and lives in Gilbert, Arizona. The Augusts also have a grandchild, Devery Stanton, and a great-grandchild, Jalen Bryant.
