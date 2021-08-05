Students heading back to school new week will enter the classroom with a new backpack filled with school supplies as the Tracy Family Resource Center handed out backpacks Wednesday.
The center raised funds and gathered school supply donations with its annual Stuff the Cruiser drive, in partnership with the Tracy Police Department and Walmart.
The center handed out 420 backpacks to students in low-income families.
Backpacks were grouped filled with supplies geared for students in kindergarten through third grade, fourth through eighth grade and high school students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.