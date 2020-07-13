When schools open up again in August, Banta School will have a new format for learning based on longtime traditions in the rural community.
Under the leadership of Principal Ann Jayne, Banta School now offers Banta Agricultural Science Charter School as an option for the 300 to 350 students who will arrive for classes on Aug. 11. Banta’s students, from pre-kindergarten through eighth grade, can now study math, science, reading and writing from an agricultural perspective.
Jayne said that with farming and dairy already prominent in the rural community, it was clear to her and Superintendent Daniel Moore that agriculture, and the study of how to produce food on limited farmland, would be an ideal format for 21st century education.
“Science is a great way to engage students in all of the subjects,” Jayne said. “Sometimes kids who don’t like writing all of a sudden are writing because they’re writing about a subject they find interesting, which is science.”
Jayne explained that each classroom will start with a raised garden bed for growing vegetables, and 1.3 acres of land on the El Rancho Road campus will become a small farm designed for classroom projects. The first phase of study will be plant science, and the curriculum grows from there.
“We’ll move through with a greenhouse and eventually animal husbandry, and rebuild the 4-H program in Banta,” she said, adding that the school was starting to register students, and she expects the ag magnet will be a unique program in San Joaquin County.
It hasn’t required Banta School District to hire specialized teachers. Jayne said that the school’s teachers have trained for their new curriculum through Life Lab in Santa Cruz, and through the California Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom. Life Lab will continue to provide support for the curriculum.
Jayne found that teachers were enthusiastic about learning a new method for engaging students.
“It’s a really exciting way to see teachers get reinvigorated with thematic teaching and new ways to excite students,” she said, adding that this new way of looking at education also puts modern technology to practical use.
“There’s all of this interesting technology and futuristic things that are happening through ag sciences,” she said. “There’s hydroponics. There’s vertical farms. Just things that, if you’re not already in science and doing that, you don’t even think about. I started over a year ago thinking cows and chickens, and it’s so much more.”
Jayne added that the curriculum won’t be that far removed from the type of education people are accustomed to.
“We are still teaching the Common Core strands,” Jayne said. “It’s not a mutually exclusive subject matter. It’s not this or that. We’re going to teach everything we’ve always taught, but when we have a discussion about how this applies to things, we’re going to apply it back to ag science.”
The aspect she expects will excite students most is the chance to get out of the classroom and engage in activities beyond reading assignments and lectures.
“Having taught at South/West Park for 11 years in the GATE program and raising my own kids, I can tell you that hands-on learning, you get into it, you can touch it, you can interact with it. That’s what excites learners,” she said.
“They’ll be getting their hands dirty. They’ll be working with the plants this coming year. They’ll be growing things. They’ll be tasting it. If there’s an abundance, we’ll help them figure out a little fruit stand or a veggie stand. Some real-world, hands-on learning that engages students of any age.”
While Jayne is enthusiastic about the new agriculture program, she said the school is also preparing for a new year where families will be mindful of COVID-19. To that end, Banta offers a home schooling program, with the option for home-schooled students to go on the school’s regular field trips and also work on the school’s small farm. In those cases, a parent will be the teacher, with support from one of Banta School’s teachers.
Banta School will also have an independent study program for 10 weeks, which will be similar to the remote learning style that schools used to finish the 2019-20 school year. It will allow students to complete assignments through worksheets, workbooks and online components.
