This announcement appeared in the July 16 print edition of the Tracy Press
Bradley Owen Mantor, son of Brian and Alexis Mantor of Tracy, was born July 1, 2021 at Kaiser Modesto Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds and 10 ounces. Bradley has two older fur-siblings, Myli and Nola; grandparents Richard and Sharon Poppoff of Miranda, Calif., and Steve and Mary Mantor of Cool, Calif.; and great-grandparents Richard and Carol Poppoff of Menifee, Calif., and Claire Linney of Arnold, Calif.
