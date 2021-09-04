This announcement appeared in the Sept. 3 edition of the Tracy Press.
Foster William Russell, son of Ann-Marie Carson Russell and Jordan William Russell of Tracy was born Aug. 5 at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. He weighed 9 pounds 11 ounces. He has a brother, Carter Russell. His maternal grandparents are Gene and Pat Carson of Tracy, and his paternal grandparents are Gary and Janine Russell of Springfield, OR. His great-grandmother is Mary Trout of Tracy.
