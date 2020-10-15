This announcement appeared in the Oct. 16 print edition of the Tracy Press
David Gael Fernandez, son of Elitania Miranda Clemente and David Alejandro Fernandez, was born Sept. 11 at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp. He weighed 7 pounds, 6 ounces. His grandparents are David Fernandez Sr. and Emelia Ledezma, and Veronica Clemente and Rogelio Miranda, and his great-grandparents are Jose Isabel Ledezma and Esperanza Hernandez.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.