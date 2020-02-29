These announcements appeared in the Feb. 13 or Feb. 28 print editions of the Tracy Press.
Klayton David Stroup, son of Kayla and Stephen Stroup of Tracy, was born Jan. 8, 2020, at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. He weighed 6 pounds, 14 ounces and measured 19 inches. Klayton has three sisters: Koltlyn, Kolbie and Kaycee Stroup. His grandparents are Vince and Karen Weyant and Kim and Craig Stroup, all of Tracy, and the late David Chaves. His great-grandparents are Rose Figueiredo and Don Yerian, both of Tracy, and the late David Figueiredo, Shirley Yerian, Lloyd and Opal Stroup, and João and Maria Chaves.
Matthew Jiro Baechler was born Jan. 16, 2020, at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital to Fumiyo Kawamura Baechler and Andrew Baechler of Tracy. He weighed 8 pounds, 15.4 ounces and measured 20.1 inches. Matthew has a brother, Michael Baechler, and a sister, Mayu Baechler. His grandparents are Mariko Kawamura of Yokohama, Japan, and Julia and Michael Baechler of Tracy. His great-grandparents are Hidehiko Kawamura of Tokyo and Chiu Tian Lai and Chiu Fong Wu Mei of Hsinchu, Taiwan.
Madison Itzel Arguello, daughter of Itzel Berenice Zaldivar-Zamora and Robert Ira Arguello of Tracy, was born Jan. 25, 2020, at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. She weighed 5 pounds, 15 ounces and was 19 inches. Her grandparents are Miguel Angel Zaldivar Verde and Angeles Zamora Berber of Mexico City, Mexico, and Rubel Arguello and Marcella Dolores Romero of Santa Fe, New Mexico. Great-grandparents Jimmy and Helen Martinez also live in Santa Fe.
Baltazar Angel Diaz was born to Gloria Stephanie Beltran and Emmanuel Diaz of Tracy on Feb. 9, 2020, at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital. He weighed 8 pounds, 10 ounces and measures 19½ inches.
Adriel Teodoro Rodriguez was born Feb. 14, 2020, at Sutter Tracy Community Hospital to son of Briana Marie Hernandez and Israel Rodriguez Sr. of Newman. He weighed 6 pounds, 4 ounces and measured 17¾ inches. Adriel has a brother, Israel Alexander Rodriguez Jr., and a sister, Neveahstella Shantel Rodriguez. His grandparents are Claudia Rodriguez of Tracy and Elsy Arvelo and José I. Rodriguez of Newman. His great-grandparents are Magdalena Santana of Autlán, Jalisco, México, and Victoria Martinez, Raul Arevalo and Teodoro Rodriguez, all of Sensuntepeque, Cabañas, El Salvador.
