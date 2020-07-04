This announcement appeared in the July 3 print edition of the Tracy Press.
Daniel James Duran, son of Adrienne Barreras and Mathew Duran of Tracy, was born June 23, 2020, at San Joaquin General Hospital in French Camp. He weighed 8 pounds, 3 ounces. He has two siblings, Reyna Duran, 6, and Jasmine Duran, 4. Grandparents are Julian Barreras and Arcelia Soto, both of Tracy, and Tony Duran and Esther Duran, both of San Jose. Great-grandparents are Vicente and Aurora Barreras of Tracy and Daniel and Sally Esparza of San Jose.
