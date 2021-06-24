A local blood drive aimed at raising awareness of immune thrombocytopenia (ITP) brought 40 donors to the American Legion Hall on Tracy Boulevard on Monday. Kristy Coleman, who organized the drive along with the American Red Cross, said that’s enough blood to save 120 lives, and the drive also collected $700 in donations for the Platelet Disorder Support Association. Coleman was diagnosed with ITP, which inhibits clotting in the blood and could lead to fatal bleeding, in November 2019. Coleman said blood donations have saved her life as she has had to go in for transfusions three times since her diagnosis. “While I wanted to raise awareness about my blood disease ITP, I also wanted to bring to light the huge shortage our nation is facing with blood donors. Yesterday you guys showed up BIG!” she wrote on her Facebook page. She is also documenting her experience on her blog, www.lifesinevitablespeedhumps.com/
