This year, the Boys & Girls Clubs of Tracy have two Board Members of the Year instead of the usual single honoree.
Leadership contributions made by Jason Alcala and Dr. Ihsuan Shen were considered significant enough to warrant the naming of two outstanding board members, reported board President Param Gill.
Gill presented the awards to Alcala and Shen at last week’s annual “Celebrations of Community Champions” appreciation night.
Alcala was recognized for promoting board effectiveness through establishing improved bylaws that better defined board responsibilities and goals.
Shen was instrumental in developing the monthly giving program that gave a boost to the clubs’ fundraising efforts.
During the appreciation night program, club Director Kelly Wilson praised volunteers and contributors for reaching the goal of $300,000 goal of a special fundraising drive to guarantee continued operation of the clubs’ summer program in the face of the loss of federal funding.
