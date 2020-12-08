Hundreds of cars gathered at the Shops at Northgate Village for the monthly Tracy Cars and Coffee event, bring classic, custom, hot rods, trucks and exotic cars together.
the monthly gathering often benefits a local charity and this month donations were collected for the United States Marine Corps Reserve Toys For Tots toy drive.
Donations quickly filled more than a dozen boxes with new toys.
Some drivers cruised their vehicles around the parking lot and through isles of the gar and truck gathering.
The car gathering was held before the latest stay-at-home order was scheduled to go into effect.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.