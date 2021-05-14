San Joaquin-Stanislaus CattleWomen and Cattlemen’s Livestock Market hosted a beef field day on Friday at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds for all the 4-H and FFA kids showing at AgFest.
About 16 market steers and heifers came to the field day, including two Tracy FFA steers and an entry from a ¬¬New Jerusalem 4-H member. Katie Morelos, Tracy FFA member, took first place in the senior showmanship contest. Tracy FFA member, Blake Baier placed second in the senior showmanship contest with his steer. Christopher Baier, New Jerusalem 4-H member, took second place in the junior showmanship contest
Mary Jo Perry and Lyndsee Cracraft, experts in showing cattle, helped exhibitors by practicing showmanship and demonstrating how to clip and groom an animal. The San Joaquin-Stanislaus CattleWomen and the Galt Livestock Auction provided lunch for all the participants.
There are 63 steers entered in this year’s AgFest market beef show which will be held on June 13, 2021. The San Joaquin AgFest Junior Livestock & Auction will be held June 11-19, 2021 at the San Joaquin County Fairgrounds in Stockton. The 8th annual show is an independent event put on by an all-volunteer non-profit organization dedicated to promotion and support of 4-H and FFA.
