After a year-long hiatus, the Tracy Press is proud to announce that “Celebrate Tracy” returns this year.
Our annual special section, in collaboration with the Grand Foundation and City of Tracy, highlights the strengths of Tracy in the words of members from the community.
To coincide with “Celebrate Tracy,” Tracy Press is also bringing back the fifth-annual Youth Photo Contest and introduces our first 18+ Digital Photo Contest category. We will start accepting submissions on March 3.
This collaborative community event is open to Tracy teens in seventh through 12th grades and adults 18-years-old and over who want to show off their artistic side. Students can submit a series of three images they've taken with their cellphone or camera that demonstrate the theme “Tracy Strong.” Adults may submit one photo for the same theme.
Judges will select first-, second- and third-place entries for each category. Winning photos will also be published in the Tracy Press special edition “Celebrate Tracy” in early June. Those who submitted photos in 2020 will also be showcased in this issue.
All images from the Youth Photo Contest will be part of an exhibition at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts at a future date.
The deadline for submissions for both contests is Monday, April 5, 2021.
To read a full description of rules and to submit entries for the Celebrate Tracy Youth Photo Contest, visit http://bit.ly/TPYouthPhotoContest2021.
To read a full description of rules and to submit entries for the Celebrate Tracy 18+ Photo Contest, visit http://bit.ly/TP18upPhotoContest2021.
• Contact Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or call 209-830-4229.
