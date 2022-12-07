The Christmas story came to life this past weekend as the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints hosted its drive-through Nativity at the Wilkinson Way church.
A little bit of modern technology, along with a large group of actors working with the Biblical story of Jesus’ birth, presented the story to folks who circled the church on Friday and Saturday nights.
Event organizer Erika Noll said the church wanted to do the event in 2020 when many Christmas celebrations were curtailed because of COVID-19 restrictions. The planning and logistics didn’t work out that year, but by the time the 2021 holiday season came around the church had figured out how to coordinate the actors to depict several scenes for the living Nativity, and arranged it so visitors could hear the voice-over in their cars.
“We had so much done that the next year we were able to make it even better, so last year we did it and it was a success,” Noll said. “We had so many people come through, and so this year we have an even bigger cast and we’ve made some improvements with narration.”
Visitors first scanned the QR code on the program handed out at the start of the route, and a smart phone webpage link brought up the list of audio files, starting with an orchestral rendition of “O Holy Night.”
“If you go through in your car it reads from the Bible, the scripture story of Mary and Joseph and Baby Jesus, the whole Christmas story,” Noll said.
Following are readings as actors from the church depict the scenes from the Gospels of Matthew and Luke, including angels visiting Mary and Joseph, who then make their way to Bethlehem, first along the road, then through town and past shepherds and a choir of angels to the manger where Jesus is born and visited by the three wise men.
Noll said it’s the church’s way of sharing an important part of its faith with the community, and recognizing the importance of the Christmas holiday.
“God loves us all and he sent his son for us, so it’s a reason to celebrate and be happy during this season when it’s cold and gray,” she said.
She figures about 150 people, including 90 actors, from the Hidden Lake and Tracy congregations of the LDS church, were involved in the production.
“People contributed all of the artwork on the backdrops, and the woodwork, putting things together and all of people contributed props just to make it beautiful, and the costumes are gorgeous.”
Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.
