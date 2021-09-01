Dignitaries cut the ribbon dedicating the city’s first disc golf course at Dr. Powers Park Tuesday afternoon.
The 12-hole disc golf course was completed and open for play in mid-August.
The 14 baskets for the course were donated by the Tracy Friends for Parks, Recreation and Community Services. The course was designed by Danny Corbett from OTB Discs for free.
The 12 holes are divided with six beginner holes at the west side of the park, with six intermediate holes on the east side and two practice baskets near the middle of the park.
Two large signs show a map of the course, and each hole features a cement tee box with a yardage sign.
The course is open and free to play. Players must provide their own discs.
