Tracy High’s Class of 1956 had a reunion at the Banta Inn on Friday, Oct. 22, to mark 65 years since graduation. The gathering included 18 classmates, who reminisced about their high school years and caught up on the past five years since their last reunion.
Barbara Burke was the master of ceremonies and was the classmate to travel the furthest, from Crescent City, to attend the reunion.
Several classmates became friends while attending Senior Elementary before moving on to Tracy Joint Union High. At the time it was the only high school in town, and drew its ninth-graders from many independent districts in the Tracy area.
In the years since graduation, two classmates, Stuart Cleaver and Lynn Ferber, whose photos are on the same yearbook page, ended up marrying the same girl. Cleaver married Diana Harvey, who attended Lincoln High, and after his passing Diana married Lynn Ferber, and they now live in Twain Hart.
Suzie Yasui was one of only a few Japanese students that attended Tracy High in the 1950’s. She made a point to tell her classmates that she cherished her high school years and the friendships that she made. She now lives in San Jose. She said her family was in an internment camp during the war but then went back to a normal life. No one ever questioned her love of America.
Classmate Willy Villalobos read the names of all the classmates that have passed away. They shared updates on a few that could not attend for various reasons. Most of the classmates were born around 1938 and they are in their early 80’s. They hope to celebrate their 70th reunion in 2026.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
