The Tracy Elks Lodge #2031 is hosting its annual membership drive during the month of January. The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks is open to men and women. The local lodge is located at 6400 W. 11th St., just east of town.
For applications and information, contact lodge secretary Nancy Milani at 209-835-4413.
• Members of clubs in Tracy or Mountain House are invited to share news about their groups. Send email to tpourtown@tracypress.com, call 835-3030 or leave a note at the Tracy Press, 95 W. 11th St., Ste. 203.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.