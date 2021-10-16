The Elks National Foundation is seeking outstanding high school seniors to be considered for the 2022 Elks Most Valuable Student scholarship contest.
The scholarships are available to high school seniors who are United States citizens. Applicants do not need to be related to a member of the Elks. The judging criteria is based on academics, leadership, service, and financial need.
The foundation will select 20 national finalists who will be eligible for awards between $20,000 to $50,000. Those students will be invited to compete in the scholarship program’s Leadership Weekend and will interview for the top awards. Another 480 runners-up will receive $4,000 scholarships.
This year the Elks National Foundation is investing $4.2 million in college scholarships, and the foundation reports that its Most Valuable Student scholars graduate from college at a rate of 90 percent, 30 percent higher than the national average.
Since 1931, the Elks National Foundation has awarded life-changing scholarships to thousands of students. Last year’s top winner, Gellila Asmamaw of Pennsylvania, now attends Harvard where she studies medicine. She is a certified Ethiopian Sign Language interpreter and volunteers as an instructor in her community.
Applications for the 2022 contest and scholarship contest details are available on the Elks National Foundation’s website, https://enf.elks.org/MVS. Information on the local Elks chapter is available by contacting Vaughn Gates at vaughngates@comcast.net, (209) 835-3602.
The application is completed online and must be submitted by the Nov. 15. The 500 national winners will be announced in April 2022.
