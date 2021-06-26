Three local people have graduated from Oregon State University in Corvallis, Oregon. They are among 7,391 members of the university’s 2021 graduating class. Kyrie Daos, Kimball High Class of 2015, graduated with a bachelor of science in kinesiology. Isabella M. Arrieta of Tracy graduated with a bachelor of science in psychology. Anthony Klassen of Tracy graduated with a bachelor of science in computer science.
Madesyn Pomaikai Ronquillio, Tracy High Class of 2019, made the Dean’s List at the University of Nebraska in Lincoln, Neb., for the spring 2021 semester. Ronquillio is a junior majoring in nutrition and health sciences.
She is one of 6,800 students named to the Dean’s List for the spring semester. In order to make the Dean’s List at the university’s College of Education and Human Sciences a student must have a grade-point average of at least 3.75.
Ronquillio also competes on the Huskers’ women’s swim team, swimming mostly the 100- and 200-yard backstroke, with six top-five finishes during dual meets in an abbreviated Big 10 Conference 2020-21 season.
George Fox University
George Fox University in Newberg, Oregon, announced last week that two Tracy students, Marlee Baker and Jared Spotswood, earned dean’s list recognition for the spring 2021 semester. To make the list students much earn a 3.5 or better grade point average for at least 12 hours of graded coursework.
George Fox University is a Christian university with more than 4,000 students on the Newberg campus.
Belmont University
Madeline McLeod, Tracy High Class of 2019, earned a place on the dean’s list at Belmont University in Nashville, Tenn., for the spring 2021 semester. Students who make the dean’s list have a grade point average of 3.5 or better for at least 12 units of course work. She is one of 6,170 undergraduate students at the university, with about 53 percent of the students making the dean’s list.
Whitman College
Sean Johnson, Tracy High Class of 2020, earned a place on the dean’s list at Whitman College in Walla Walla, Wash., for the spring 2021 semester. He qualified by earning a grade point average of 3.5 or better while taking 12 units during the semester.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 209-835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.