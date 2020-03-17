High school artists can now enter the annual 2020 Congressional Art Competition.
Rep. Josh Harder, who represents Tracy, and Rep. Jerry McNerney, who represents Mountain House, are accepting submissions for the art competition sponsored by the House of Representatives and the Congressional Institute.
A wide variety of original two-dimensional artwork is eligible, including paintings, drawings, collages, prints, mixed media, photography and computer-generated art. Entries can be up to 26 inches wide by 26 inches tall and 4 inches deep, including the frame, and must not weigh more than 15 pounds.
Each congressman will choose a winning piece that will be displayed for a year in a corridor that leads to the U.S. Capitol along with other winning submissions from across the country.
The second-place entry from Harder’s 10th District will be displayed in his Washington office, and the third-place winner will be hung in his Modesto office.
Second-, third- and fourth-place winners from McNerney’s 9th District will be displayed in his Washington, Stockton and Antioch offices.
Entries for McNerney’s district are due by April 17 and can be dropped off at either his Stockton office, 2222 Grand Canal Blvd., Ste. 7, or his Antioch office, 4703 Lone Tree Way. For more information, call his Stockton office at 476-8552.
Entries for Harder’s district are due April 28. For more information, call his Modesto office at 579-5458.
More entry rules and forms can be found at www.house.gov/educators-and-students/congressional-art-competition.
