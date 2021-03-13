Young women can compete for a chance to wear the crown as the 5th District Dairy Princess.
The contest, sponsored by the California Milk Advisory Board and the District 5 Dairy Princess committee, will have the winner as a spokesperson representing the dairy industries of Alpine, Amador, Calaveras, Contra Costa, El Dorado, Sacrament, San Joaquin and Yolo counties for the 2021-2022 program year.
The dairy princess will also represent the California dairy industry as a whole at various appearances.
Princess contestants must be at a junior in high school and no more than 21-years old.
Contestants must have a tie to the dairy industry that can include:
• Lived on a dairy at some point in time
• Be the daughter, granddaughter or ward of a person currently the owner of or an employee at a dairy processing plant or dairy distributor in California
• Be the daughter, granddaughter or ward of a person currently the owner of or an employee at a California dairy
• Be the the daughter or granddaughter or be employed in a dairy-related industry such as veterinarian, milk tank driver, milk inspector or related field
• Be a current member of a 4-H or FFA program participating in dairy related projects.
The deadline to apply to be a contestant is April 15 and the winner will be chosen June 2.
For more information or to apply online visit https://form.jotform.com/210136351697051.
