A YouTube series launched last week features people from the Tracy area and beyond in conversation with Mayor Pro Tem Nancy Young.
The first episode, released April 30, features Sheryl Victor, a Mountain House High School student who co-founded the nonprofit Youth Tribune and was crowned Miss San Joaquin County’s Outstanding Teen 2020.
The second episode is a conversation with Tremaine Green, a young minister and praise dancer based in Stockton, and the third features Allen Ramos, a dancer from Tracy who was inspired by Usher and Michael Jackson.
New episodes in the series, “Your Voice Matters! With Nancy Young,” are posted on Mondays and Thursdays.
Young, who said she once considered a career in TV news and watched Oprah Winfrey’s talk show every day in her college dorm, has several weeks of interviews already lined up.
“One of the main reasons that I did not get into broadcasting is because of so much sadness in the news. Can’t we have a good-news segment? And so I thought, you know, this will be my opportunity,” she said. “It’s not a political show. It’s not a religious show. It’s just a program to be able to highlight whatever positive things that’s out there.”
Young is running for Tracy mayor in the November election, and she said the online series had its origins in her recent campaign kickoff gospel concert, which she converted to a virtual event because of stay-at-home orders related to COVID-19. Victor, the subject of the first episode, also recorded a song for the concert.
