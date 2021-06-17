San Joaquin County Office of Education announced its Teacher of the Year 2021 finalists as well as its Classified School Employees of the year at the end of May. On June 3, Texas Keo of Ripon Elementary was announced as Teacher of the Year and will receive an award of $1,000 from Premier Community Credit Union.
Finalists for Teacher of the Year and Classified School Employee of the Year received $400 from Premiere Community Credit Union.
Three finalists for Teacher of the Year are from the Tracy and Mountain House area:
• Amanda Bailey, 2nd grade teacher at Bohn Elementary School, Tracy Unified School District
• Renae Potts, 6th grade teacher at Jefferson Elementary School, Jefferson School District
• Devon Vallon, 3rd grade teacher at Bethany Elementary School, Lammersville Unified School District
Three Classified Employees of the Year are from the Tracy Area. Winners from this category are also nominated to be California School Employee of the Year:
• Paraprofessional category, Ashley Fisher, Library Technician at McKinley Elementary School, Tracy Unified School District
• Skilled Trades category, Manuel Faria, Mechanic Specialist in the Transportation Shop, Tracy Unified School District
• Technical Services category, Nick Watson, Information Technology Coordinator, Jefferson Elementary School District
