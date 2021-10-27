Crafters of all ages gathered on Saturday at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Center on First Street as the South Side Community Organization hosted a workshop to create artwork for altars that will be on display on Nov. 6. That is the day when the organization will host its annual Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) Celebration of Life event.
The traditional event honors ancestors and departed loved ones as folks create altars decorated with photographs, flowers, artwork and that loved one’s favorite food and drinks. The event recognizes the strong spiritual connection the departed have with the world they lived in and the people in their lives.
The celebration also include music and dance performances and a blessing of the altars, with an opportunity for people to talk about their loved ones during the blessing.
The viewing of altars and festivities for the Dia de los Muertos Celebration of Life will be from noon to 5 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 6, with viewing also from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 7, at the Our Lady of Guadalupe Center, 126 W. First St.
