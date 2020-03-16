West Valley Christian Academy students displayed their scientific thinking and explained their projects to family members and classmates at the school’s annual science fair on March 12.
All 115 students in kindergarten through eighth grade took part in the science fair. Some created class projects on weather and polar bears or made science-themed dioramas. Students up to fifth grade chose projects based on environmental science, and middle school students had a choice of environmental, physical or life sciences.
A complementary event that same night allowed families to play Mathnasium math games geared to different grade levels.
