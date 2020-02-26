Students at West High School voted to have Spanish teacher Laura McMillan kiss a goat Friday at the end of the school’s 16th annual National FFA Week petting zoo.
Assistant principals Annabelle Lee and Steven Wichman watched the spectacle.
The goat, Delaney, belongs to West High student Rylee Towle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.