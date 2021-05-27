Downtown Tracy now hosts a hub location for the community’s cryotherapy needs.
Though it has been here since 2017, Revive Cryotherapy just recently celebrated its ribbon cutting ceremony at its new location on Central Avenue. The wellness center had initially moved to its downtown location in 2020 but restrictions from the COVID-19 pandemic had delayed its grand opening plans. Now the location is fully operational and serves not only Tracy residents, but those in surrounding cities as well.
“No one else really has this. I think Stockton has one now. And maybe Modesto, because it is still like a new thing. So we get not only all the high schools here, but we also get kids from Manteca. We get kids from Stockton. We get kids from a Mountain House. Sometimes even Ripon,” said Autumn Benitez, who founded Revive with her husband, Carlos.
Whole body Cryotherapy is the process subjecting your body to below freezing temperatures for up to three minutes in order to unlock special healing properties for ailments like muscle inflammation. It is a treatment practice largely used by the athletic community from recreational to professional competitors.
Benitez and her husband discovered cryotherapy when Carlos sustained a mild elbow injury, which prompted him to research what methods professional athletes use to condition and recover. Whole body cryotherapy was one of the methods he kept coming across, so he sought out a location that offered the experience.
“So he found one in Brentwood and used it, and he got out and called me and was like ‘Oh my god. I can't believe how good I feel. This is crazy. The pain is completely gone. We have to open one.’ And then here we are,” said Benitez.
The couple purchased and received training for their first cryotherapy chamber in 2017, a cylindrical device that a person steps into wearing socks, mittens and their undergarments. An opening at the top of the chamber provides a space for a person’s head – extra padding is added at the bottom for height accommodations as-needed. The chamber itself is fills with nitrogen gas, which lowers the chamber’s temperature and brings a person’s body to a hypothermic state for three minutes.
“Basically what happens is it reduces inflammation throughout the body. When you're in there, your brain’s telling yourself you're freezing to death. So your body goes to these reactions where most of your blood’s contributed to your core. It's getting loaded with oxygen, nutrients, anti-inflammatory proteins, all this good stuff for you,” said Benitez. “So then when you step out, it's like a sudden release of the blood and it concentrates on the points of damage. A lot of times when people have like the aches, the pains, arthritis, whatever, there's inflammation in the area. So we have people with chronic pain, we have people that have post-surgery, people that avoided surgeries – it helps a lot of different people.”
The Benitez’s rented out a small space from their friend’s gym in Tracy but quickly outgrew it when they realized how much of a demand there was for cryotherapy treatment. Benitez said their new location gives the budding wellness center more visibility, which has garnered the attention from residents throughout the county. The new business already has a long ledger of returning clientele.
Revive offers both whole body cryotherapy as well as more localized treatments like cryofacials and treatments that concentrate on specific parts of the body with compression sleeves. Treatments are supervised at all times, with different levels of exposure available. Benitez also mentioned that Revive is able to accept medical flexible spending for their services.
“I'm excited to see what this business is going to be like here in this prime location. And now that we're like getting past COVID, we have the chance to really grow,” said Benitez. “Downtown’s growing. It's getting more stores and an art studio, so awesome. This is such a great thing for the residents of Tracy to know about.”
Revive Cryotherapy is located at 620 North Central Ave. in downtown Tracy. Since the practice of cryotherapy is so new, the FDA recommends consulting with your doctor before starting the treatment.
Learn more about Revive, its different treatments and memberships at revivecryotherapytracy.com.
• Contact Brianna Guillory at bguillory@tracypress.com or 209-830-4229.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.