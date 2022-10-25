Central Park in Mountain House became the center of the community’s annual Diwali Mela festival, featuring dozens of performance groups on the main stage all day, plus more than 100 vendors and 12 food booths around the park.
Harry Dhillon, president of the Royal Kings youth sports group, which organizes the event, and vice president of the Mountain House Community Services District Board of Directors, said it’s the fifth year for the celebration in Mountain House, though Diwali is a cultural tradition among Hindus and Sikhs in India and around the world.
Dhillon explained that the celebration is a festival of lights commemorating the time when the Hindu god Rama returned from exile, and people put lamps on their homes to welcome him back. Sikhs honor Guru Hargobind and his release from prison.
Dhillon said that youth performance academies from Mountain House, Tracy, Manteca and other cities as far away as San Jose came to town for the event, which went all day and concluded with performances from renowned singers Ishmeet Narula and Rajn Sandhu.
