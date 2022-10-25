Central Park in Mountain House became the center of the community’s annual Diwali Mela festival, featuring dozens of performance groups on the main stage all day, plus more than 100 vendors and 12 food booths around the park.

Harry Dhillon, president of the Royal Kings youth sports group, which organizes the event, and vice president of the Mountain House Community Services District Board of Directors, said it’s the fifth year for the celebration in Mountain House, though Diwali is a cultural tradition among Hindus and Sikhs in India and around the world.

Contact Bob Brownne at brownne@tracypress.com, or call 209-830-4227.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.