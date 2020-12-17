A Disney-themed light show took top honors in the 2020 Holiday Decorating Contest sponsored by the Tracy Rotary Club, in cooperation with the Tracy Press.
Andrew Hansis and Barbara Lawson’s Bentley Lane Holiday Magic “Christmas at Disneyland,” a computer controlled light show set to music at 2130 Bentley Lane, took first place in the Animated Light Show category.
The pair have been working on the light show for months with Lawson saying they have added some new songs and a few surprises to the show that runs nightly, from 6 to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 6 to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
More information about the show can be found at the Bentley Lane Holiday Magic Facebook page.
The English family at 1492 Riverview Ave. won once again in the Traditional Decorating category. In past years, a number of family members had joined Richard and Alice English in developing their display. But this year, because of the Covid-19 restrictions, Richard and Alice did the work themselves. Instead of a miniature village, they had a manger scene as part of their display. A window tree featuring red and white decorations capped off the scene.
Tim Williams at 27660 S. Fagin Drive had the runner up display in Animated Light Show with Kathy Henrick’s display at 1983 Kristoff Court taking runner up honors in Traditional Decorating.
About a half-dozen members of the Tracy Rotary Club, with Nelson Hu as chairman, judged the entries in the contest, which returned this year after taking a one-year hiatus.
The judges made special note of a three-house animated display with neighbors Cesar Escobido, Scott Carey and Adrian Merced at1494, 1434 and 1463 Olivia Court combining their efforts.
Winners received a $100 Macy’s gift certificate and runners up received a $50 Macy’s gift certificate.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.