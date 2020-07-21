Game manager Roxanne Noble, a constant in the San Joaquin Delta College athletics department for more than 26 years, was one of six people who received the California Community Colleges Classified Employee of the Year award on Monday.
Noble oversees more than 100 home athletics events in a normal year and works closely with student athletes throughout their Delta careers.
She and the other award recipients were nominated by their colleagues, endorsed by college trustees, and selected based on their professional ethics, commitment to the California community college mission, service to their school, and leadership beyond the college campus.
