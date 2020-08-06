Nurses and supporters in Tracy joined in a national day of action Wednesday with a vigil outside Sutter Tracy Community Hospital.
About 50 people holding signs spread out along Tracy Boulevard to call attention to the need for protective equipment and safe staffing to protect nurses and health workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Nationwide, members of National Nurses United held 200 protests to call attention to nurses and health workers safety.
Other demonstrations around the area took place at Kaiser medical centers in Manteca and Modesto and St. Joseph’s Medical Center in Stockton.
