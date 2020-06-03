Graduates of the West High School class of 2020 received their high school diplomas during a drive-up distribution Wednesday at the campus.
Because commencement has been postponed in response to the pandemic, they were encouraged to wear their graduation caps and gowns to pick up their diplomas in one of the campus’ parking lots. Each graduate had an opportunity to walk across a red carpet and have pictures taken with Principal Zach Boswell and family members.
Some other local high schools have had similar diploma pickup events.
The Tracy Unified School District hopes to have traditional commencement ceremonies for Kimball, Stein, Tracy and West high school graduates in August if social distancing requirements are looser by then.
