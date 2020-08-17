Tracy Unified School District's Food Services department received $25,000 from the United Way of San Joaquin County to help with the distribution of meals to students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The United Way reported that the donation was part of a $1 million anonymous gift that the organization had dedicated to communities throughout the county.
The school district plans to put the donation toward technological tools that will help with curbside meal service during distance learning, including tablets, battery packs and computer straps. Once students are able to return to campus, the equipment can be repurposed to support meal service at any local school.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.