February was Black History Month, and Millennium High School students showed their spirit through art.
Tywania Griffin, math teacher and co-director of the high school, came up with the idea of decorating doors as a way for the school to do more in observance of Black History Month than last year. Each teacher was asked to have one class period decorate a door to celebrate Black History Month.
Students prepared their designs during the last two weeks of February, and the winner, Scott Snyder’s third-period drama class, won the top prize — a pizza or ice cream party. A panel of fifth through eighth graders from Discovery Charter School served as judges for the competition.
