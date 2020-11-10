Monte Vista Middle School celebrated the academic achievements of students at the end of the first quarter at a drive-thru awards presentation at the school’s car lane Tuesday afternoon.
Principal Barbara Silver said about 350 students of the 839 enrolled in the school were honored for achievements, including honor roll grade point averages, most improved and a new digital citizenship award for achievements in distance learning.
Silver said the school would normally hold an awards assembly where the certificates or medals would be handed out to the students.
With distance learning in place the school opted for a drive though presentation.
Silver read the students' names and what awards they received as they reached the podium curbside.
Teachers gathered along the car lane with signs to cheer the students on during the presentation.
This was the first drive-thru awards assembly for the school during distance learning since the pandemic began in March.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.