Volunteers with Brighter Christmas collected food and new toy donations at the first of four drive-thru collections on Saturday as the charity prepares to help families in need this holiday season.
Entering its 43rd year, Brighter Christmas gives low-income families a 25-pound basket of food and toys for each child up to age 13. Leading up to Christmas each year, people around town donate food and toys, which are supplemented by fundraising.
COVID-19 curtailed the Angel Tree this year at West Valley Mall along with drives at local school.
Brighter Christmas organizers planned on four drive-thru collections for donations of nonperishable food and new, unwrapped toys for children newborn to 13-years-old.
The next drive-thru collection will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Saturday at the Savemart parking lot, 875 S. Tracy Blvd.
Locations for the next two donation collections haven’t been determined.
On Dec. 1 Brighter Christmas will team with radio station Kat Kountry 103 for an all-day toy drive outside Walmart, 3010 W. Grant Line Road.
An Amazon.com registry to purchase a gift for a child is now available at their website www.brighterchristmas.org.
For more information about Brighter Christmas or information on how to volunteer visit their website or contact the charity director Steve Abercrombie at officerabs@yahoo.com.
• Contact the Tracy Press at tpnews@tracypress.com or 835-3030.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.