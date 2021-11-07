Duo brings Boys & Girls Club experience to Tracy Rotary Club

For the first time in its 92-year history, the Tracy Rotary Club has two presidents serving together — a service-club leadership model that is gaining popularity.
Although they’ve been on the job since July 1, Kelly Wilson and Sofia Valenzuela were officially installed Oct. 26 as co-presidents on the same night that outgoing president Mike Repetto was being dispatched from office during the service club’s annual “Kickout Night.”
As co-presidents, Kelly and Sofia are following in the footsteps of Stephanie Prioste and Cindy Gustafson, who for the last 2 years were co-presidents of the Tracy Sunrise Rotary Club.
The two co-presidents of the Tracy Rotary Club, often called “Noon Rotary,” both represent the Tracy Boys and Girls Clubs as Rotary institutional members of the club. Their joint leadership roles at Rotary is nothing new for the duo, since they work together at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Tracy, where Wilson is president and CEO and Sofia heads communications, outreach and fundraising.
Kelly said she and Sofia hadn’t planned on taking their joint efforts to the Rotary Club, but when several club members bowed out of opportunities to be president, they volunteered.
“And so far, it’s worked out very well,” Kelly reported. “We’ve had experience working closely together as a team at the Boys and Girls Clubs for the last two years, so we knew we could share the responsibilities and make it work.”
Sofia is responsible for organizing and conducting twice-monthly meetings of the 25-member club, including working with Byron Alvarez, program chairman, in lining up speakers.
Sofia said that the club has had most of its meetings in the past year on Zoom, and some as “hybrids” on both Zoom and in-person.
“We’re having all of our meetings this year as hybrids, both at Café Platano and on Zoom,” she said. “That’s part of my job, arranging them twice a month.”
Kelly heads club-management chores dealing with financial issues with Steve Moore, club treasurer, and John Capri, who handles the club’s bank account, She also oversees club projects.
Right now, she’s planning the club’s major fund-raising event, the annual crab dinner, scheduled for early January. Whether it will be an in-person dinner in the Portuguese Hall or a virtual event like last year, when crab dinners were handed to drive-through customers, is still to be decided.
The crab dinner is a high priority, since it generates most of the funding for the club’s college-scholarship program.
Mike Repetto and his wife, Leann, are continuing to serve as advisers for the Interact Club at Tracy High, and Daisy Jones heads the committee interviewing applicants and awarding scholarship.
With a limited membership and challenges of conducting both on-line and in-person meetings, keeping the Tracy Rotary Club alive takes some doing. This year, Kelly and Sofia, the co-presidents, are making sure their joint efforts are doing just that.
• Sam Matthews, Tracy Press publisher emeritus, and a member of Tracy Rotary Club, can be reached at 830-4234 or by email at shm@tracypress.com.
