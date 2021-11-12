Sweat Bea at East of Eden

This adult female gray calico was named Beatrice when she arrived at East of Eden Rescue, but she soon became affectionately known as Sweet Bea. Sweet Bea should get the mother of the year award! She had a litter of seven kittens all of whom thrived. All seven have been adopted and now it Sweet Bea's turn to find her new forever home. When she encounters a new person or situation Sweet Bea will growl, but she isn’t aggressive and her growl is more of a questioning one -- her way of asking, “Who are you?” Once you start petting her, she’ll be purring in short order. Sweet Bea is spayed and ready to go. EOE Rescue is taking applications for her adoption, and for more information on Sweet Bea call 209-815-5186 or eoe@yahoo.com. Applications can be found at www.eoerescue.org.

