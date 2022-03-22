It didn’t take long for Hospice of San Joaquin’s Tracy Butterfly Auxiliary to distribute 350 gift baskets on Saturday.
The tables inside of the Masonic Lodge on Tracy Boulevard were filled with gift baskets when the Butterfly Auxiliary opened the doors to the group’s annual Spring Luncheon and Eggstravaganza, and the crowd of guests were all eager to get their prizes.
In the process the Butterfly Auxiliary got a big boost in its mission to support the end-of-life and bereavement services that Hospice of San Joaquin offers.
Sharon Petrig, president of the Tracy Butterfly Auxiliary, said that last year the group adjusted its annual luncheon because of COVID-19, and instead of a sit-down lunch they prepared meals to go, including a charcuterie tray on top of the box lunch.
Over 2 hours, as people came in to pick up lunch, they also bought plastic eggs that contained either a message thanking them for supporting Hospice of San Joaquin, or they got a ticket corresponding to one of the 350 baskets.
Petrig said that supporters The Owl Box and Carol Silva provided items for the baskets and financial support, and the 10 volunteers with the Butterfly Auxiliary prepared the baskets for Saturday’s event.
“We’re a relatively small group, but we’re a mighty group, and this is our big event,” Petrig said, adding that the group hopes to raise about $10,000 for Hospice of San Joaquin.
Sandy Stoddard, director of marketing and development for Hospice of San Joaquin, said that the group’s big project is Hospice House, a six-bed facility in Stockton that cares for local hospice patients. The group also provides social workers, chaplains and nurses, as well as a complete medical team, to work with people in their own homes.
