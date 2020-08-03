Twice a year, Tracy Elks Lodge invites new applicants to check out the organization with a reduced application fee.
During August, men and women interested in the Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks can apply for $1 instead of the usual $25 application fee.
The local lodge is at 6400 W. 11th St., east of the city between Chrisman and Banta roads.
To learn more, call lodge secretary Nancy Milani at 835-4413 between 8 a.m. and noon Monday, Wednesday or Friday.
