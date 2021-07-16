A special summer exhibit featuring three members of the Tracy Camera Club will close the 2020/21 season at the Grand Galleries at the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts.
“Picture Taking/Making,” featuring photographers Richard Beebe, Geoffry Faulkner and Michael McGuire opened July 6 and will run through Aug 10.
The Grand has reopened the Souza and South galleries to the public, and the exhibit of the photographers’ recent work explores their interests in fine art photography and a variety of techniques.
The Tracy Camera Club has a close history with the Grand Theatre with members exhibiting work in the Galleries, teaching and providing technical support in the Arts and Education Program and holding their meetings in the theater facility.
The exhibition will be open from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. every other Friday.
For more information about the exhibit visit https://atthegrand.org/exhibitions-programming/in-the-gallery/ or for more information of the Grand Theatre Center for the Arts at https://atthegrand.org/
