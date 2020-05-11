Several families honored mothers with a parade of cars on West Lowell Avenue past Astoria Senior Living on Friday morning.
The senior home and memory care facility has been closed to visitors since early March because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
As a tribute to the mothers who live there, several families decorated their vehicles with signs and balloons and then drove through the parking lot as residents watched from inside the gates.
Families pulled over at the bus stop in front of the building, which the city had closed for an hour and a half, to take photos and cheer on the mothers watching. As they looped through the parking lot, many dropped off flowers and gifts.
Some people have recently delivered painted rocks with inspirational messages as a show of support for Astoria residents.
