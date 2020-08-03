Protesters took a stand against human trafficking during a Rise Up for Children demonstration Thursday at the intersection of 11th Street and Corral Hollow Road.
The demonstration, coordinated by local volunteers and Operation Underground Railroad, included more than 100 people with signs who handed out information to drivers stopped at the intersection.
It took place from 4 to 6 p.m. on the United Nations’ World Day Against Trafficking in Persons.
After the demonstration, a presentation was livestreamed to inform people about human trafficking and modern-day slavery.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.